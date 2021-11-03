Pharmacies now accepting appointments for child COVID-19 vaccinations

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, CVS announced today that it is ready to accept pediatric appointments and its first shots will happen Sunday, Nov. 7.

The pharmacy chain says its launching child vaccinations in 15 Arizona locations, seven of which are in southern Arizona.

Health experts are saying the COVID-19 vaccine is over 90-percent effective in children.

“Clinical trials are showing that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, it's well-tolerated, and it's creating a rigorous and robust response in the kids who’ve been studied so far,” said Dr. Stephanie Whyte, Board Certified Pediatrician.

For parents who are concerned about side effects in their kids, Whyte says side effects are a result of your body building a response to the vaccine.

“The most common side effects for kids post-vaccine are a sore arm, fatigue, and headache. They are usually mild and will resolve in a day or two,” said Whyte.

Health experts praise the vaccine’s ability to decrease the chances of getting COVID-19, the risk of severe symptoms, and the risk of being hospitalized - which is said to have been proven the same for children.

“So it’s very important to be addressed, right? We want to address the risk of being infected, the risk of being sick, and the risk of spreading it. That’s why it’s important for the kids to be vaccinated,” said Whyte.

Walgreens will begin administering pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday, Nov. 6. To find a pharmacy location administering child vaccinations, click here.

County-wide scheduling for Pima County will start soon, and Tanque Verde Pediatrics is hosting a vaccine clinic Nov. 13 and 14.

