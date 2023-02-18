Pets of Pima Parade to be held Feb. 19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade is set to begin Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. with a festival at 11 a.m.

The public is invited to participate in a celebration for pets of all shapes and sizes, with segments specifically for dogs, cats and other types of pets.

Participants can check-in near Roskruge Bilingual Magnet K-8 at 8:30 a.m. and register either online or on-site.

Other entertainment will be at the festival, including bands, floats, costumes and classic vehicles, along with a vendor fair and pet-themed crafts.

“Thanks to Friends of PACC and the generous sponsorships and donations from our community, we are able to improve the lives of people and pets across Pima County,” said Dangler. “We are so grateful for everyone’s support, and we are looking forward to celebrating that human-animal bond at the parade," expressed PACC's Director of Animal Services Monica Dangler.

Roads will be closed between Fourth Avenue and University Boulevard, with the Department of Transportation and Mobility expecting to fully reopen the area to drivers by 3 p.m.

Share photos of your pets' participation with us in our online photobooth.