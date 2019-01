New Year's Eve can be fun for people, but not for pets.

Pima Animal Care Center says there are things you can do to prevent your dog or cat from running away during fireworks.

Keep your pets inside, make sure their tags have up to date information in case they get lost, and give them calming toys in a place where they feel safe.

If your pet does run away, you can contact the PACC pet support center at (520) 724-7222.