Pet for Dad adoption special at Pima Animal Care Center

Over the past couple of days, Pima Animal Care Center has taken in close to 180 animals, causing an overcrowding crisis at the shelter. There's now about 350 dogs and over 250 cats.

To help make kennel space and save lives, PACC is running a "Pet for Dad" adoption special. You can name your own adoption fee from June 14, 2018 until Father's Day.

All pets will come spayed or neutered, micro chipped, vaccinated, and with a vet visit voucher, too.

Adopters will only have to pay a $18 dog license fee for adult dogs.