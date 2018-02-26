Pet cat resuscitated after Rita Ranch garage fire

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 10000 block of E. Paseo Juan Tabo in Rita Ranch around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the garage. All of the residents, two adults, and three teenagers had exited the home safely.

"During a search of the home, a pet cat was found and was unresponsive at that time. Fortunately, after some oxygen resuscitation using a special oxygen mask designed for animals, the cat woke up and was returned to some happy family members," said Julian Herrera from TFD in a media release.

Officials say the fire was controlled quickly and the damage was contained to the garage and its contents. There was significant smoke damage throughout the home and the family has been displaced.

Red Cross assistance was requested for the family.

The cause has been ruled as the improper use of propane in a natural gas system.