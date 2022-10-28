Person left lying on roadway after car crash on Speedway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A two-vehicle crash left one person lying on the roadway while another left the area, according to the Tucson Police Department.

In the early afternoon on Friday, a two cars crashed on Speedway Boulevard and Columbus Boulevard.

TPD says one driver fled the scene and a person from the second vehicle was lying on the roadway, but no word on exact injuries.

This article will be updated as more information is released.