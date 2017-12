TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A person is in custody after multiple gunshots were fired in the parking lot of the Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista.

Sierra Vista police say they pursued the suspect's vehicle for about 10 miles after responding to the reports of gunshots fired.

Police say the suspect forced a woman into his car before fleeing.

The suspect surrendered and faces multiple charges.

