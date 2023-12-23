Person accidentally shot, deputies say

HEREFORD, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is looking into the aftermath of a person who was accidentally shot in Cochise County.

Deputies say it happened in Hereford near the corner of South Reynolds Road and East Cactus Ranch Friday evening.

Due to the nature of the shooting, it required "multiple public safety units" at the scene. Deputies are asking people to drive carefully if traveling through the area.

This investigation remains ongoing.