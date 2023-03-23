Pepsi puts Tucson woman's face on delivery truck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — PepsiCo Beverages North America held a ceremony on March 22nd, unveiling a new delivery truck showing off a Tucson woman.

The truck honoring Mariah Stremlau—a sales rep who has worked at PepsiCo for 20 years. It's part of the company's 'She is PepsiCo' campaign which spot spotlights women's roles in manufacturing and operations.

Pepsi-co says Stremlau was chosen for her positive attitude and consistently motivating her teammates to go above and beyond.

She was thrilled to be recognized and happy the company recognizes its employees.

Stremlau is one of 28 nominees for the program this year.

----

