People react to gun debate at a gun show in Pima County

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - A fiery gun control debate took over the country after the latest school shooting that took place in Florida.

Over the first weekend in the March, one of the first gun shows in Pima County took place at the fairgrounds.

People who attended the gun show could buy, sell and trade their guns with a variety of different merchants.

One gun owner who spoke with KGUN 9 says he brought his wife and daughter along with him to the gun show and wants his daughter to learn what it means to be a responsible gun owner.

He also says he would not be opposed to arming teachers in schools.

"I think if a teacher wants to be armed, they should be. I think they should have some type of training, don't just say here's a weapon, go stand in my daughters classroom and shoot someone if you think they're an intruder."

President Trump has said he ordered the Justice Department to ban rapid-fire devices that were used in the Las Vegas massacre last year. However, bump stocks were not used in the Parkland shooting.

