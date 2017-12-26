People head to the movies on Christmas and theatres get one of their busiest days of the year

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - For many Americans, going to the movie theaters is a holiday tradition.

Movie theatres across the country also prepared to receive hundreds of people for what is one of the busiest days of the year.

Employees at The Loft Cinema say many people bought tickets Christmas day in order to see a film on the big screen.

"People like to see movies around the holiday so it's been a complete mad house. For a lot of people who have come in today said it was a tradition for them to come into the movies."