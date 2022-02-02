Pennsylvania man accused of rape arrested in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fugitive from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania accused of rape was arrested in Tucson, the U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday.

46-year-old Robert Eugene Hazen was wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police on 14 sexual offense charges, including rape and sexual assault on two juveniles under the age of 16, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Hazen had previous convictions dating back 25 years, including flight from law enforcement, bank robbery, theft, assault, and drug possession.

On Feb. 1, U.S. Marshals were informed that Hazen was in the area of Balboa Avenue and West Alturas Street, near Oracle Road, where he was seen getting into a red Dodge pickup truck with an unknown male. During that time, Task Force members had followed the pickup truck to a Walmart, which Hazen had entered. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Task Force members were able to arrest him on the way back to the vehicle, he was taken into custody without incident.

Prior to Hazen's arrest, on Nov. 29, 2021, an arrest warrant was issued in the State of Pennsylvania for Hazen, according to the U.S. Marshal Service. Previously, in Jan. 2021, at the request of Pennsylvania Police, the U.S. Marshals Service carried out an investigation, which led to the information that Hazen fled Pennsylvania to Tucson in an attempt to avoid prosecution.

Currently, Hazen is being held at the Pima County Jail awaiting extradition back to Mercer, Pennsylvania.

