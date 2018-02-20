Pelosi, Grijalva to talk taxes in Phoenix town hall

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Raul Grijalva are scheduled to appear at a Phoenix town hall on Tuesday to discuss the Republican tax proposal.

According to a press release from Not One Penny, Pelosi and Grijalva will be talking about "...the TrumpTax’s disastrous impact on Arizona’s working families."

A similar event with Grijalva is scheduled in Tucson for Wednesday night, but it's unclear if Pelosi will also be there.

This is part of a nationwide "Trump Tax Tour" that includes discussions across the country.

State Representative Tony Navarre and Director of the Arizona Center for Economic Progress David Lujan are scheduled to join the Phoenix event.

It starts at 10 a.m. at 245 E. Jackson Street on Tuesday. It is free and open to the public.