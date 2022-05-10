Pediatricians see lasting impact of pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Throughout the pandemic many adults have delayed primary care or put off elective procedures. Desert Pediatrics in Tucson says that they have seen similar instances with their families coming in for checkups.

"It's very important even if you feel your child is doing well," Dr. Tien Nguyen, a pediatrician at Desert Pediatrics, said about the checkups. "We can check on how they are doing physically and mentally. But also, during the pandemic there was an increase in childhood obesity, so it's always good to check in with your pediatrician for healthy living tips as well."

The pediatrician also said that they haven't seen as many kids coming in for vaccines as they had hoped.

"We were seeing kids not just from our clinic but other ones," Dr. Nguyen said about vaccinations when the shot was first approved for children. "But there haven't been as many kids getting their vaccine unfortunately."

She said that for families hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines, a conversation is the best place to start.

"Sitting the families down and having the conversation with them about why the vaccine is important," Dr. Nguyen said. "I think people do hopefully change their minds so that we do hopefully get the routine vaccines in."