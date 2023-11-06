Pedestrian struck by truck on Southside has life-threatening injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday night when he was struck by a pickup truck near South 12th Avenue and West Valencia Road, according to a Tucson Police Department news release.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, officers were flagged down about a collision involving a pickup truck and an adult-male pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The pickup truck fled the area and the driver did not wait for officers to respond. During the course of their investigation, officers were able to locate the vehicle and its driver. The driver has been identified as 18-year-old Jesus Enrique Camacho Cesena.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest Camacho Cesena for the felony charge of leaving the scene of a serious-injury collision. He was booked into the Pima County Jail.