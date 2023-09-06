Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian lane on 22nd Street Bridge debated at public meeting

Supporters and opponents of the proposed changes to the 22nd Street Bridge attended a public discussion held Tuesday.
Posted at 4:40 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 19:40:38-04

Supporters and opponents of the 22nd Street Bridge Repair Project made their cases to city leaders at a public meeting Tuesday.

The proposed project would add a pedestrian lane in the center of the overpass, which is located between South Tucson Boulevard and South Kino Parkway.

Supporters said it would make it easier for those without cars to cross over Barraza‑Aviation Parkway.

Opponents, like Jesse Lugo, a concerned citizen who attended the meeting, believe the design is dangerous.

"We believe it is a public safety issue to use people as a traffic divider," Lugo said.

City leaders clarified at the meeting that the pedestrian lane would go underneath the bridge.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Desert Fury

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!