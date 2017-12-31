Pedestrian killed when struck, carried on vehicle

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say a pedestrian died after being struck by a car and then carried on the vehicle for over a block without the driver stopping or calling authorities.



Sgt. Vince Lewis says there was no indication that the 65-year-old woman driving the car was impaired and that the case was under review.



Lewis says 35-year-old Ramon Corrales was not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck on South Seventh Avenue Friday night.



Lewis says the driver proceeded from where she struck Corrales to her apartment complex without making any attempts to notify authorities "of the collision or the obviously injured pedestrian."



The driver's identity was not released.

