Pedestrian killed on SR-86 near Irvington Road

Posted at 8:47 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 11:53:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person was fatally struck by a vehicle on SR 86 Tuesday morning near Irvington Road west of Tucson, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says.

It happened near Milepost 165 on the state highways, a DPS spokesperson said. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

The DPS says they haven't been able to identify the victim or notify next of kin.

