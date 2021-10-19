Pedestrian killed on SR-86 near Irvington Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person was fatally struck by a vehicle on SR 86 Tuesday morning near Irvington Road west of Tucson, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says.

It happened near Milepost 165 on the state highways, a DPS spokesperson said. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

The DPS says they haven't been able to identify the victim or notify next of kin.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

