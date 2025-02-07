Pedestrian killed near Oracle and Miracle Mile Thursday by alleged impaired driver

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a pedestrian-vehicle collision Thursday evening on the 3000 block of North Oracle Road, between Fort Lowell Road and Miracle Mile, according to the Tucson Police Department.

TPD identified the pedestrian as Antonio Benjamin Dorame, 25. In a press release, police say Dorame was crossing Oracle around 7 p.m. when he was hit by a 2005 Honda Civic driving northbound in the middle lane at a speed faster than the posted 40 miles per hour.

Police identified the driver as 21-year-old Juan Carlos Urquidez. He was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with serious injuries, where he was determined to be impaired at the time of the crash by an officer from the DUI unit.

The investigation determined Dorame was not in a crosswalk when he was hit. Police say after hitting Dorame, Urquidez allegedly continued driving north, running a red light at Fort Lowell Road and hitting another vehicle that was making a left turn onto Oracle, resulting in a three-car collision. No additional injuries were reported, according to the TPD media release.

After he was released from the hospital, Urquidez was booked into the Pima County Jail and charged with Manslaughter, four counts of Aggravated Assault, four counts of Felony Endangerment, and Felony Criminal Damage.

Urquidez is being held on a $250,000 bond.