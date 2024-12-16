Pedestrian killed near Fort Lowell and First Avenue Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was hit and killed on North First Avenue Saturday, Dec. 14 around 7:45 p.m., according to a press release from Tucson Police Department.

In the release, police say officers were called to the 3200 block of North First Avenue, near Fort Lowell Road, after receiving a report of a pedestrian hit by a 2016 Mazda 3. The pedestrian, whose name has not yet been released, was "standing in the northbound median lane" of First Avenue when he was hit, police say.

Tucson Fire Department personnel provided aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver cooperated with the investigation and that the driver was not impaired.

Police say no charges or citations have been issued and the investigation will remain ongoing.