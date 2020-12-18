Pedestrian killed in Tucson hit-and-run crash Thursday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is dead after a crash in central Tucson Thursday night, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Police say it happened on the 700 block of West Calle Matus, near Grant and Oracle. Police say a pickup truck was heading north on 15th Avenue when it left the roadway and drove through a vacant, fenced-in yard on the block where the victim was hit and killed.

The driver fled the scene and has not been located. Police say they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.