Pedestrian killed in crash near 22nd and Osborne Ave., TPD investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a crash near 22nd St. and Osborne Ave. that killed a pedestrian Monday.

According to Sgt. Richard Gradillas with TPD, the intersection is shutdown as officers continue to investigate.

The intersection of W. 22nd St. and S. Osborne Ave. is shutdown as officers are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision.



Please avoid the area & use an alternate route.

Avoid the area and use an alternate route.

