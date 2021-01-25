Menu

Pedestrian killed in crash near 22nd and Osborne Ave., TPD investigating

Posted at 12:18 PM, Jan 25, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a crash near 22nd St. and Osborne Ave. that killed a pedestrian Monday.

According to Sgt. Richard Gradillas with TPD, the intersection is shutdown as officers continue to investigate.

Avoid the area and use an alternate route.

