Pedestrian killed in collision near Hermans Road and Farmbelt Drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a fatal pedestrian collision near Herman's Rd. and Farmbelt Dr. Monday night.

According to a news release, the male pedestrian was hit by a Suzuki motor scooter while standing in the roadway.

When first responders arrived, aid was rendered to both the pedestrian and the motorist.

The pedestrian was later declared dead at the scene. His identity has not been released. The rider of the scooter was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

"The Suzuki struck the pedestrian, causing the Suzuki to lose control and crash before coming to a stop. An officer with the DUI Unit responded to the hospital and determined that the driver of the Suzuki was not impaired at the time of the collision," said TPD.

This investigation is ongoing.

