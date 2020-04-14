Menu

Pedestrian in critical condition after crash near northwest side

The Pima County Sheriff&#39;s Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Monday night near midtown.
Posted at 3:37 PM, Apr 14, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Monday night near the northwest side.

PCSD says deputies responded to the crash around 10:22 p.m. near the area of Flowing Wells Road and Sol Place just north of Wetmore Road.

Upon arrival deputies found a woman with life-threatening injuries from the crash.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she is in critical condition, according to PCSD.

The driver of the vehicle involved did stay on scene.

PCSD says speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.

