Pedestrian hit, killed by car Wednesday evening on 22nd near South 4th

Posted at 6:06 PM, Apr 04, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car at East 22nd Street and South Herbert Avenue on Wednesday, April 3 around 6:15 p.m., according to a press release by Tucson Police Department.

The man who was hit, whose name being withheld until family is notified, died at the scene of the collision. According to traffic investigators, he was crossing 22nd when he was hit by a westbound Ford Focus. The pedestrian was crossing mid-block and not in a crosswalk, police say.

Investigators say "sun glare" could have been an issue at the time the driver hit the pedestrian. Officers determined that the driver was not impaired.

TPD says this investigation remains ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued.

