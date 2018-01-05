Pedestrian hit in multiple-vehicle crash on the south side

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A multiple-vehicle crash closed 12th Avenue in both directions from Drexel to Canada Thursday evening.

Tucson police say a pedestrian, who was not using a crosswalk, was seriously injured in this crash. The driver stayed at the scene and has not been cited.

The road was reopened around 9 p.m.

Traffic Alert 🚨: 12th Ave is shut down (north and southbound) from Drexel to Canada while @ops_south officers investigate a pedestrian collision w/serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/dZ2CwK2HU3 — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) January 5, 2018

