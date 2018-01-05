Pedestrian hit in multiple-vehicle crash on the south side

Brandi Walker
8:38 PM, Jan 4, 2018
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A multiple-vehicle crash closed 12th Avenue in both directions from Drexel to Canada Thursday evening.

Tucson police say a pedestrian, who was not using a crosswalk, was seriously injured in this crash. The driver stayed at the scene and has not been cited.

The road was reopened around 9 p.m.

