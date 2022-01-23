Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Speedway, man arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near Speedway Boulevard early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of N. Mountain Avenue and E. Speedway Boulevard, near the University of Arizona campus at around 1:43 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash, according to TPD. Upon arrival, UA Police were rendering aid to an adult male pedestrian, he was then taken the hospital.

Shortly after arrival at the hospital, the man died, according to police. He was identified as 20-year-old Benjamin Wolfe Davis. Next of kin has been notified.

Through further investigation, it was determined that Davis was trying to cross Speedway while in or near a crosswalk; however, his direction is unknown, according to police. While he was crossing, he was hit by a grey 2016 Kia Optima that was driving westbound on Speedway on a green light. Police say the Kia Optima did flee the scene, but moments later found in a parking lot nearby, and it was unoccupied.

The owner of the Kia Optima called 911 to report the vehicle stolen. Police say following interviews and a search warrant, detectives identified the driver as 33-year-old Andy Otero.

He was booked into Pima County Jail on the felony charge of Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Collision.

