TUCSON, Ariz. - A pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Thursday night after a hit-and-run near Pueblo High School around 8:15 p.m.

Police say the woman was hit near 12th Ave and Veterans Blvd. She has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle may have been a gray Dodge Durango. Police say that car would have front-end damage.

If you see a car that matches that description call 9-1-1 and if you have any other information call 88-CRIME.