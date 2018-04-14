TUCSON, Ariz. - A man is dead after a crash near Valencia and Santa Clara early Saturday morning just after 3 a.m.

When Tucson police arrived at the scene they found the 25-year-old Moises Virgen unresponsive in the road. He was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

A traffic investigation revealed that Virgen was crossing W. Valencia Rd. headed northbound just west of Santa Clara. He was wearing dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk.

Police say a blue 2012 Chevy Silverado truck was headed westbound on Valencia and did not see Virgen before hitting him in the roadway.

The driver remained on the scene and called 911. Neither speed nor impairment appear to be a factor.

No citations or arrested have been made.

The collision caused a road closure on westbound Valencia between Santa Clara and I-19.

TPD is investigating a collision involving a pedestrian at Valencia/Santa Clara. Pedestrian has life-threatening injuries. Westbound Valencia is CLOSED between Santa Clara and I19 pic.twitter.com/4p6vk3yjHK — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) April 14, 2018

Stay with KGUN9-TV and kgun9.com for more breaking news alerts and updates.