Pedestrian dies in crash near south Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that happened on the south side Jan. 7, 2021.

Officers responded to the area of 400 block of E. 22nd Street around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian, police say. Upon arrival, officers found a male pedestrian in the roadway where they began rendering aid until Tucson Fire Medics arrived.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The pedestrian was identified as 46-year-old Matthew Edward Sherman. Next of kin was notified.

Detectives responded to the scene to continue investigation where it was determined that Sherman was attempting to cross from south to north on 22nd. According to TPD, Sherman was not in a cross walk when he was struck by a Maroon 2007 Ford Fusion.

The Ford Fusion was traveling in the median lane going eastbound on 22nd at the time of the crash, police say. The driver stayed on scene.

TPD says "detectives noted the pedestrian was wearing non-reflective dark clothing and that the street lights in the area were operational."

A DUI officer responded to the crash and determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, according to TPD. The driver was cited for a corrective lens restriction violation.

The investigation remains ongoing.