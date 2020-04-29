Menu

Pedestrian dies following collision on south 6th Ave

Posted at 8:41 AM, Apr 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-29 11:41:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — A collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on April 14 has turned fatal, Tucson Police say.

The pedestrian, identified as 59-year-old Rebecca M. Labrecque, passed away from injuries on April 27.

The crash happened just after 8:01 a.m. at the intersection of South 6th Avenue and West Veterans Boulevard.

Upon arrival, firefighters rendered aid to Labrecque and transported her to a local hospital.

According to interviews conducted, detectives learned Labrecque was walking in a crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle attempting to make a left turn.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. A DUI officers determined the driver was not impaired.

"Interviews in conjunction with the roadway evidence determined that speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision. Witnesses said that the signal light was green for east and westbound traffic," TPD said.

This investigation is ongoing. No charges or citations have been issued.

