Pedestrian dies following collision on east side

TUCSON, Ariz. - Detectives have provided an update on a pedestrian collision that happened on February 14, 2018.

According to TPD, the incident happened on East 22nd Street and South Swan Road. First responders located a woman in the roadway with serious injuries. The woman was then transported to the hospital.

Detectives learned that the woman began quickly crossing the crosswalk against the light southbound on Swan Road when she was struck.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated. Police say speed nor impairment was a factor in the collision.

The pedestrian has been identified as 31-year-old Cheri Hill. Detectives learned Monday that she died from her injuries on February 21, 2018.