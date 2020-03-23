Pedestrian dies after midtown crash

TUCSON, Ariz. — A pedestrian has died after being being hit by a truck in Tucson's midtown.

Tucson Police say Natalie Obregon was attempting to cross the road while a 'don't walk' sign was up at E. Prince Rd. and N. Campbell Ave. Friday.

She was hit by a driver making a right turn after coming to a stop at a red light.

Obregon was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene and TPD says they were not impaired.

This is the seventh pedestrian death reported by the Tucson Police Department this year.