Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian dies after September Kino Parkway crash

items.[0].image.alt
siren night.jpg
Posted at 2:25 PM, Oct 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-08 17:25:00-04

TUCSON,Ariz.-- A female pedestrian passed away on October 6, from injuries she sustained from a fatal collision on September 9, near the intersection of S.Kino Parkway and E. Winsett St.

She was identified as 64-year old Sharon Ann Ridella.

Police say witnesses saw Ridella cross against a green light and other vehicles had to maneuver to avoid hitting her.

She was eventually struck by a white 2017 Chevrolet Trax SUV.

The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

A DUI Officer responded to the scene and determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

The investigation is on-going and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.