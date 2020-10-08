Pedestrian dies after September Kino Parkway crash

TUCSON,Ariz.-- A female pedestrian passed away on October 6, from injuries she sustained from a fatal collision on September 9, near the intersection of S.Kino Parkway and E. Winsett St.

She was identified as 64-year old Sharon Ann Ridella.

Police say witnesses saw Ridella cross against a green light and other vehicles had to maneuver to avoid hitting her.

She was eventually struck by a white 2017 Chevrolet Trax SUV.

The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

A DUI Officer responded to the scene and determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

The investigation is on-going and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.