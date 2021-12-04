Pedestrian dies after crash on Campbell Avenue, police investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian has died following a crash in Tucson on Campbell Avenue early Saturday morning, police say.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of N. Campbell Avenue, just north of Glenn Street at around 4:30 a.m. after a DUI officer witnessed a crash between a pedestrian and a silver 2008 Toyota Yaris, according to Tucson Police. Upon arrival, Tucson Fire medics responded to render aid to the pedestrian; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the pedestrian as 32-year-old Joseph Warren McIntosh. Next of kin has been notified.

During the investigation, detectives determined that McIntosh was attempting to cross Campbell from east to west, while crossing, the Toyota Yaris that was traveling northbound, struck him. Police say the driver did stop and stayed at the scene.

The driver was not impaired during the time of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

