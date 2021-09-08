Pedestrian dies after crash on Campbell Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian has died after being hit on Campbell Avenue early Tuesday morning, police say.

Officers responded to the area of 6001 S. Campbell Avenue, near Bilby Road at around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, police say. Upon arrival, officers found an adult female pedestrian in the roadway, where TFD medics arrived and took her to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

After detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, it was determined that the pedestrian had been walking northbound in the roadway of Campbell, according to TPD. As the pedestrian was walking, a 2019 Mercedes Benz sedan was traveling northbound, ultimately hitting her.

The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police say. It was determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Later, detectives were informed the pedestrian had died from her injuries.

The pedestrian was identified as 35-year-old Maria Alejandra Varela. Next of kin was notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

