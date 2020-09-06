Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on west side

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened on the west side Saturday evening.

Police say Operations Division West officers were called out to the intersection of West Grant Road and North Jackrabbit Avenue around 8 p.m. for a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, Tucson Fire medics were treating the pedestrian, but was later pronounced dead on scene, according to TPD.

The pedestrian was identified as 33-year-old Leeann Nicole Forgason. Next of kin was notified.

Detectives with the Tucson Police Traffic Unit to continue the investigation, after conducting interviews, it was determined Forgason was attempting to cross Grant from south to north, when she was hit by a vehicle that was traveling westbound in the curb lane.

The driver remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation.

An officer with the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit responded to the scene, and determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash. Speed does not appear to be a factor.

Police say it is unknown if Forgason was impaired.

No arrests or citations have been issued. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.