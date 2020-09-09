Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle near southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened on the southwest side Sunday evening.

Police say Operations Division South officer were called out to 3200 block of W. 36th Street (this area ends at W. 36th Street Trailhead Parking/Pullout) around 9:30 p.m. for the report of a serious-injury collision involving several pedestrians.

Upon arrival, Tucson Fire Department personnel were treating four pedestrians and three occupants of a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup, according to TPD. One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian was identified as 42-year-old Oscar Zazueta Martinez. Next of kin was notified.

Police say the other pedestrians and vehicle occupants were treated at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic Detectives were called out to the scene to continue the investigation, where interviews were conducted, it was learned that the Dodge Ram was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on 36th Street, according to TPD. The Ram pickup entered the parking lot area located at the dead-end of 36th, where Martinez and the group of pedestrians were standing next to a parked vehicle on the passenger side, which was facing east.

Police say the Ram pickup struck Martinez and another pedestrian and continued westbound over large boulders and continued traveling into the desert -- west of the parking area, where the Ram pickup rolled onto its roof.

Roadway evidence shows that the Ram's brakes were functioning, and speed was much higher than the posted speed limit.

A DUI Officer responded to the scene and determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, according to TPD. Excessive speed could be the contributing factor in the crash.

No charges or citations have been issued at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.