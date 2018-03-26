Peace garden in Sunnyside neighborhood vandalized numerous times

TUCSON, Ariz. - A quiet oasis nestled in the Sunnyside neighborhood is a peace garden located in the Manuel Herrera Jr. Park has been vandalized numerous times in the last six months.

Beki Quintero adopted the garden 15 years ago and for years neighborhood kids would come clean and play in the garden every weekend.

Lately, she is finding the garden vandalized.

"Every now and then every other night maybe two or three times a night we come in the morning and find something else damaged," she said.

She said in the last six months someone set a fire in the garden, cut an entryway through the fence, graffitied tables, broke the fountain and destroyed a 15-year-old stone table.

"We fix it and then it comes again and then we fix it and then it comes again," she said. 'It's frustrating."

However, her motto is: There are more good kids who do good things, than the ones who choose to do something terrible.

"The whole reason behind the peace garden is to teach the kids about respect for all life and for each other and for community and community building," she said.

In the meantime, she is thinking about getting a camera, but for now, she locks the garden at night in the hopes it doesn't get vandalized again.