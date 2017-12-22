PDEQ issues air quality advisory

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
4:37 PM, Dec 21, 2017
6:11 PM, Dec 21, 2017

The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality is issuing an air quality alert for the weekend.

KGUN 9 On Your Side
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality is issuing an air quality alert for the weekend.

PDEQ has issued the advisory because of dust from California moving into Arizona and Nevada.

Officials are asking people who are unusually sensitive to dust or who have respiratory or heart problems to avoid being outside for too long.

PDEQ is also reminding people that sparking up the fireplace could add to the unfavorable conditions by putting more soot into the air.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top