PDEQ issues air quality advisory

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality is issuing an air quality alert for the weekend.

PDEQ has issued the advisory because of dust from California moving into Arizona and Nevada.

Officials are asking people who are unusually sensitive to dust or who have respiratory or heart problems to avoid being outside for too long.

PDEQ is also reminding people that sparking up the fireplace could add to the unfavorable conditions by putting more soot into the air.