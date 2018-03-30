PD: Girl lured to restroom in North Phoenix restaurant is molested

PHOENIX - A 17-year-old suspect used game tickets at a Peter Piper Pizza to lure a girl into the restroom where he allegedly molested her.

Phoenix Police report that on the afternoon of March 25, a family was frantically searching the Peter Piper Pizza at Metrocenter for their child.

The girl's father reportedly checked the stalls in the men's bathroom where he found his daughter and the pantless 17-year-old suspect.

A witness also saw the suspect in the bathroom with the girl.

Police interviewed the suspect who reportedly told them that he lured the girl into the bathroom with the promise of giving her game tickets, then carried her into the stall.

The suspect, who was arrested for sexual assault two years ago, is now charged with kidnapping and child molestation.