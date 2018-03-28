PD: 21 men arrested in Mesa prostitution bust

MESA, Ariz. - Police have arrested 21 people in connection with a prostitution operation targeting human trafficking in Mesa.

Det. Nik Rasheta said "Operation Rocket" utilized officers and undercover detectives who placed ads on websites commonly sought by suspects looking for illegal sex acts.

The suspects reportedly solicited deals for various sex acts and were arrested when they responded to the location where they were supposed to meet. The suspects ranged in age from 28 to 67 years old.

According to Rasheta, the Mesa Police Department conducts these types of operations each year "in a continuous effort to reduce the demand that fuels human trafficking from our community."

Police ask that anyone who has information about possible human trafficking contact your local police department or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.