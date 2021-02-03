PCSO: Deputies search for missing endangered 13-year-old

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing endangered 13-year-old.

PCSO says 13-year-old Viviana Sanchez was last seen at her home in Casa Grande January 10, 2021.

Viviana is described as 4-foot 11-inches, weighs approximately 90 pounds and was last seen wearing a maroon colored shirt with sunflowers and black pants.

PCSO says she is in need of medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 520-866-5111.