PCSO: Deputies search for missing endangered 13-year-old

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing endangered 13-year-old.
PCSO says 13-year-old Viviana Sanchez was last seen at her home in Casa Grande January 10, 2021.
Viviana is described as 4-foot 11-inches, weighs approximately 90 pounds and was last seen wearing a maroon colored shirt with sunflowers and black pants.
PCSO says she is in need of medication.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 520-866-5111.
MISSING ENDANGERED TEEN- 13yo Viviana Sanchez was last seen 1/10/21 at her Casa Grande home. On 2/2 she sent messages to family indicating self-harm. She is also in need of medication. Viviana is 4'11", 90 lbs., and was last wearing a maroon shirt with sunflowers and black pants. pic.twitter.com/BDODjmzE11— Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) February 3, 2021