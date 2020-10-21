PCSO: 15-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of 16-year-old

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old October 8 in the connection of a shooting death of a 16-year-old.

The shooting happened September 29 before midnight at a home on Volunteer Drive in Pinal County, according to PCSO. The suspect and the victim were visiting with friends when the suspect admitted he brought a handgun, he claimed he found the gun in the desert earlier that day.

It was learned that the firearm was reported stolen November 29, 2019.

The suspect stated he was trying to allegedly "scare" the 16-year-old victim by pointing the gun at his head and pulling the trigger, PCSO says. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and was airlifted to a hospital in Tucson, where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect, 15-year-old Maxx Bonnell is being held within the Pinal County Adult Detention Center. He is facing one court manslaughter, and one count aggravated assault.