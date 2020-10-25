PCSD: Woman found dead inside home near Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a disturbance after a woman was found dead inside a home near Marana Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the area of Didion Drive near Lattimore Lane around 3 a.m. for a call about a disturbance, according to PCSD. Upon arrival, they found a woman with obvious signs of trauma, where deputies attempted to perform live saving measures.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, PCSD says. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

There is no threat to the community.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the next few hours.

The investigation remains ongoing.