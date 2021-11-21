PCSD: Woman arrested for negligent homicide after child dies in apparent drowning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says a woman has been arrested for negligent homicide after a two-year-old died in an apparent drowning Saturday.

Deputies and Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a home on East Collie Drive at around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a drowning, according to the department. Upon arrival, Rural Metro Fire crews performed life-saving measures before taking the victim to the hospital, where the victim later died.

Prior, 29-year-old Sarah Coleman told a family member that she had found her two-year-old daughter in the pool at the home, apparently drowned.

Through further investigation, Coleman told detectives she fell asleep while she and the victim were inside the house. PCSD says after Coleman woke up, she found the victim in the pool in the backyard, apparently dead. Prior to contacting the family member, she performed life-saving measures on the victim, according to the department.

Detectives found criminal violations, PCSD says.

Coleman was arrested for Negligent Homicide. She was booked into the Pima County Adult detention Complex.

The investigation is still ongoing.

