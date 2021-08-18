Watch
PCSD warns residents of phone call scam

Scammers are targeting Pima County residents
Posted at 12:14 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 15:14:33-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is warning residents of a phone call scam making the rounds in the area.

Scammers are calling residents, claiming to be with the Sheriff's Department. The scammers are telling the people that they have an outstanding warrant. They are then asking for money and/or gift cards from the person. The scammers are even asking for card numbers over the phone.

PCSD has posted a few tips to keep you safe from falling victim to the scam.

If you receive a call you think is suspicious, contact police.

PCSD says they will never contact you for money.

