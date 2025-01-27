PCSD: TFD, Banner staff help bring down suspect assaulting corrections officer

Members of Tucson Fire and hospital staff at Banner - University Medical Center helped get a recently arrested man to the ground after the man assaulted a Pima County Sheriff's Department corrections officer while being discharged from the hospital.

According to a news release from PCSD, Ehsan Karam was transported to Banner prior to being booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Saturday, Jan. 25, for possible drug ingestion. Upon discharge from the hospital, the corrections officer escorted Karam to the bathroom. When Karam finished in the bathroom, he attempted to "overcome" the corrections officer and assault him, the news release said.

Tucson Fire members and hospital staff helped get Karam to the ground. Additional corrections staff and a PCSD deputy arrived shortly after to help escort Karam to the detention complex.

While en route, Karam kicked out the transport vehicle's passenger rear window, causing staff to stop near West Silverlake Road and the West Interstate 10 frontage road. While the vehicle was stopped, Karam attempted to escape while restrained. He was immediately recaptured, placed into the deputy's vehicle and transported to the complex.

Neither Karam nor the staff were injured during the incidents, the news release said.

Karam was initially arrested on a fugitive warrant on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon out of Florida and several drug charges. Additional charges now include aggravated assault on an officer, escape and criminal damage, the news release said.