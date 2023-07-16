PCSD: Shots fired at house party in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — On July 16th, 2023, around 2:30 a.m., multiple shots were fired during a large fight outside a home in the Oro Valley area.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a neighborhood near W. Overton Rd. and N Shannon Rd. after receiving calls about a fight between multiple people. Additional callers reported hearing gunshots.

Deputies quickly arrived and detained multiple people to assess injuries and involvement.

According to PCSD, two people have injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. One of the people went Oro Valley Hospital, while the other reported their injury to PCSD. Both injuries are non-life-threatening.

Detectives have determined that the altercation appears to have started at a house party in the area. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.

