PCSD seeking information on suspected hit-and-run on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for information relating to a man found dead on South Palo Verde Road Saturday night.

PCSD says deputies responded to reports of a man on the roadway near the 3600 block of South Palo Verde Road, near the intersection with East Ajo way, around 9:38 p.m. The 63-year-old man was pronounced dead after deputies and medical responders attempted life-saving measures.

According to detectives' findings, the man may have been the victim of a hit-and-run with a vehicle. Detectives are currently working to identify the make and model of the car, and believe the vehicle that fled may have front-end damage.

The sheriff's department asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has other information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.